Caden Sterns - Free Safety Texas Longhorns Scouting Report

CADEN STERNS | Texas | DS | #7 | Jr | 6003 | 212 | Cibolo, TX | Steele HS

Overall:

With prototypical size, speed and instincts, Sterns was one of the premier safety prospects in college football when healthy. A true gamer with a high football IQ, Sterns flashes high-school track-star speed on the field, along with excellent read and react/recovery skills; his ability to mirror is as good as it gets. He also owns legitimate NFL bloodlines, as he is the brother of Jordan Sterns (Chiefs). Flashback to his freshman year for the Longhorns and it would not have taken much convincing to imagine Sterns as one of the premier defensive prospects in the 2021 draft. Fast forward two years and we’re left wondering what went wrong. After recording four interceptions as a true freshman, Sterns recorded only one in his final two seasons combined. As smooth as he can look in coverage, the lack of turnovers forced highlights his inadequacies in the run game. Sterns has put an astounding amount of missed tackles on film, showing both subpar technique and power profile to last near the line of scrimmage. There are still tools to work with, but Sterns is a tough sell as a starting option anytime soon until the tackling issues are remedied.

Background:

Hails from a single-parent home. Described as persistent by his mom, who ironically flipped Sterns from LSU to Texas. Younger brother Jordan failed to receive a scholarship from Texas and played at Oklahoma State. Younger brothers Josh and Jereth starred at Houston Baptist. Partnered with other local football players to create a fundraiser for the San Antonio Food Bank, helping to feed thousands of families. Honor-roll student; enjoys his family and walking his dog. Suffered a knee injury in the Big 12 Championship Game during his freshman season, which would require a minor procedure to repair his patella tendon, according to the school. The injury lingered into his sophomore campaign, as he missed four games. When he was on the field in 2019, he was playing through a sprained ankle.

