Breaking down the top tight ends for the 2022 NFL Draft

Breaking down the top tight ends for the 2022 NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Cade Otton, Tight End, Washington Huskies

NFL draft profile scouting report for Washington tight end, Cade Otton
washington huskies

#87
Pos: WR
Ht: 6050
Wt: 240
DOB: 4/15/99
Eligible: 2022
Tumwater, WA
Tumwater High School

Cade Otton
Washington Huskies

Pros: 

Dietz: Otton aligns as the starting in-line tight end for the Huskies, although he gets some sparse snaps out of the slot. Ideal size for a Very versatile skill set in the receiving game - extremely delicate and nuanced route runner who makes plays up the seam and across the middle on drag routes. Soft, yet firm hands - rarely see him drop a pass. Nice RAC skills as well - has the elusiveness to catch the ball out of the backfield and evade tacklers. Very sound blocking fundamentals - won’t be a detriment to a professional team whatsoever.

Cons: 

Dietz: Lacks elite physical traits - not a bad athlete by any stretch, but his lack of long speed and separation vertically will hurt him in some NFL offenses. Churning get-off when the play begins; eventually gets up to speed but won’t blow away defenders. Could add more strength to his core to be an even bigger force in the blocking game.

Summary:

Dietz: While not possessing first-round caliber athleticism for a tight end, Otton is about as clean of a prospect at the position as you can get. He’s a fantastic route-runner, has strong hands, is used multiple ways, and is a capable and willing blocker. He put forth some excellent performances during Washington’s shortened 2020 campaign, and big things should be expected for Otton in 2021.

One-Liners

Dietz: Otton is not an incredible physical specimen, but when it comes to all-around great tight end play, he’s at the top of the food chain.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Dietz: 7.9 / 8.5

