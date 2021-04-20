Calvin Ashley - Offensive Tackle Florida A&M Rattlers 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

CALVIN ASHLEY | Florida A&M | OT | #70 | rJr | 6061 | 335 | 5.27e | Orlando, FL | St. John’s High School

Overview:

Coming out of St. John’s High School in Washington D.C., a lot was expected of Ashely, the former five-star recruit. That potential was never realized, including an interesting journey to Auburn, Florida Atlantic and Florida A&M. With the season in question, Ashley opted to prepare for the 2021 draft. Watching Ashley, it’s easy to see why he was once so highly coveted. Boasting a magnificent frame with length everywhere, he is a strong candidate for the “first man off the bus” label. The problem is, there is nothing tangible to fall back on. With limited to no experience at each of his three destinations, Ashley is the ultimate wild-card who would be nothing more than a gamble. There are some traits to get excited about, but with limited film and experience, Ashley will have very limited opportunity to warrant any chance or endorsement.

Background:

Considered a five-star recruit coming out of St. John’s High School in Washington D.C. Chose Auburn over offers from Maryland, Alabama, Cincinnati and Clemson among others. Ashley transferred to FAU following his first season at Auburn. Ended up transferring to Florida A&M without ever playing a snap for the Owls. Decided to forgo his senior season at Florida A&M in order to prepare for the 2021 draft.

