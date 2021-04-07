Calvin Bundage - 4-3 Outside Linebacker Oklahoma State Cowboys Scouting Report

CALVIN BUNDAGE | Oklahoma State | OB | #1 | rSr | 6010 | 215 | Edmond, OK | Santa Fe | 04.08.98

Overview:

With major medical questions and an odd style of movement for a linebacker, Bundage is a peculiar player for the position. His feet move a million miles an hour, but he’s a short strider who doesn’t explode with desired burst towards targets. He’s a high-effort player though and his motor is apparent when he is getting after it as a blitzer. He will play hard and process information in a reasonable amount of time and he has the versatility to play both as a traditional off-ball guy or a stand-up rusher off the edge. Bundage does lack stopping power as a tackler and could use some better angles in the run game. With improvements to his technique and timing, he could make his way onto a roster as a depth player and special-teams contributor. He’s a practice-squad level talent who will need to answer some big questions in the process, but he’s not one to count out as a possible steal in undrafted free agency.

Background:

Raised in the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma area. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Education Studies major. Played in 11 games as a freshman. Started nine games and played in every game as a sophomore. Started 11 games missing two games as a junior. Redshirt. Played in 10 games as a senior. Parents are married. Two siblings. Brother played football at Arizona.

