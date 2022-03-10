NFL Draft Profile: Cam Jurgens, Offensive Lineman, Nebraska Cornhuskers

#51

Pos: OL

Ht: 6030

Wt: 307

Hand: 1000

Arm: 3338

Wing:

40: 4.92

Bench: 25

Vertical:

Broad Jump:

DOB: 8/21/1999

Eligible: 2022

Beatrice, NE

Beatrice High School

Cam Jurgens

Nebraska Cornhuskers

One-Liner:

Jurgens is an impressive athlete, with great lower body fluidity throughout the feet and hips, with more size and play strength, he can be a real center in the NFL.

Pros:

Jurgens shows spectacular athleticism for an offensive lineman. He is a train in the open field, with long strides and quick feet on screens. Jurgens gets to the second level quickly and can finish with hands-on. Not perfect, but adequate leverage against bull rushers, especially considering his size. Always keeps his feet moving with good leg drive and sufficient hips on seal blocks. Finds defenders with sound eyes and quick reactions when arriving at the second level after combo blocks. Jurgens is regarded for his character and spends time giving back to the community including at local hospitals.

Cons:

His size at less than 300 pounds occasionally hamstrings him against bigger d-linemen. He will sometimes take bad angles and reach on blocks causing him to lose balance. While he excels in his movement ability, he can sometimes take bad angles and be beaten by linebackers in his gap. Would like to see him sure up his base as speed moves and quick hands can leave him stranded. Development in the strength and size department is needed to handle true nose tackles and 3-techniques at the next level.

Summary:

Jurgens has some athletic traits that are rare out of college centers with quick feet, loose hips, and excellent short-area agility. His lack of mass and firm base occasionally causes a lack of balance and allows opposing linemen to overpower him. Time in an NFL strength and conditioning department will suit him well and could propel him to a solid NFL career.

Background:

Jurgens was a multi-sport athlete in high school who excelled on the field and the court. A dual-threat for Beatrice H.S in Nebraska, he was a Super-State selection as a linebacker and ranked as the fourth-best tight end in the country by ESPN. His play on the court combined with multiple state championships in the shot put and discuss helped earned him Boys Athlete of the Year in 2017. He majored in Nutrition and Health Sciences at Nebraska.

Grade:

Day 3 (4-5th round)

Quotable:

“As people have pointed out, #Huskers center Cam Jurgens did this several times Saturday. He double teamed with both 83 and 11 on the edge and pulled both ways *in pass pro*. Here’s another. Heck of an athlete.” Parker Gabriel (Nebraska Football Reporter) Twitter

“NFL scouts were seeing it too, and pegged Jurgens in as a middle-round draft pick.” Cornnation.com