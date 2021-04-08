Cameron McGrone - Inside Linebacker Michigan Wolverines Scouting Report

CAMERON McGRONE | Michigan | IB | #44 | rSo | 5116 | 236 | Indianapolis, IN | Lawrence Central | 05.22.00

Overview:

A young prospect, McGrone started for two years at MIKE for the Wolverines. He is a gifted athlete with light feet that allows him to be an easy mover in space. His speed provides the ability to flow with lateral runs and get sideline-to-sideline. McGrone covers tight ends and finds the football in the air to knock it loose. He possesses the athleticism to play man or zone, but has to become more confident. When getting blocked by fullbacks or tight ends, he shows surprising ability to absorb contact for his lack of size. He is physical between the tackles, but will not blow up blockers. McGrone has to get more active with his hands to disengage as he doesn’t stack and shed effectively. While he triggers quickly, his play recognition is often off, slowing him down or resulting in him being in the wrong gap. He can struggle to tackle in space as he does not wrap up strongly. Taking more favorable angles and being more balanced would greatly benefit him in this area. McGrone projects as a developmental WILL linebacker who has the athletic skills to develop into a starter, but has to improve his recognition and processing. He should contribute on special teams early. The team drafting McGrone is betting on his ability in the second or third year as a pro rather than his first.

Background:

Raised in Indianapolis, Indiana. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Played in one game and redshirted. Played in 13 games as a freshman. Started all five games he played during his sophomore season. Coached by William Pebbles at Lawrence Central High School.

