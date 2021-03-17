Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur ShowsSI.com
Cameron Murray - Defensive Tackle Oklahoma State Cowboys Scouting Report

Scouting report for NFL Draft prospect Cameron Murray
CAMERON MURRAY | Oklahoma State | DT | #92 | rSr | 6023 | 297 | 5.21e | Bryant, AR | Bryant HS | 11.06.97

Overview: 

A two-year starter with a decent resume relative to his talents, Murray has been a solid contributor to the Cowboys defense. With that said, it doesn’t seem like he has a ton of development potential for the next level. He’s an oddly shaped one-technique with tiny legs and a filled-out torso and his thin lower half is going to make life tough when it comes to holding his ground at the point of attack. His athleticism doesn’t stand out on tape and he doesn’t seem to have the quickness or pass-rushing refinement to make much happen getting after the quarterback. Murray is also a notorious leverage sacrificer and he has an incredibly difficult time staying low throughout the play. The goal coming into his rookie year should be to get a tryout opportunity in the NFL, an incredibly tall task given the current COVID-19 limitations still in place.

Background: 

Raised in the Little Rock, Arkansas area. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Earned his degree in University Studies in 3.5 years and is working on his Master’s in Leisure Studies with an emphasis on Recreation Management. Academic standout. Redshirt. Played in five games as a freshman. Played in 13 games as a sophomore. Started all 13 games as a junior. Started every game as a senior. Parents are married. Basketball is his first love and played until his junior year of high school. Aaron Donald is his favorite football player. Favorite thing to do is go fishing and play video games. Has an easy-going personality.

USATSI_13294190
