Cameron Sample - 3-4 Defensive End Tulane Green Wave Scouting Report

CAMERON SAMPLE | Tulane | DE | #5 | Sr | 6026 | 274 | 5.00e | Snellville, GA | Shiloh | 09.19.99

Overview:

Big and powerful with all sorts of alignment possibilities, Sample is a part of one of the more underrated defensive end duos in all of college football. Sample is a big-bodied edge who boasts a ton of power for the position, showcasing outstanding ability to convert speed to power as a pass rusher. Sample does an outstanding job setting the edge in the run game showing some violent hands and bad intentions on a snap-to-snap basis. With his body type and power, Sample offers a large amount of alignment versatility on obvious passing downs and poses a very tough matchup athletically for opposing offensive linemen. Sample is also scheme diverse, offering inside-outside opportunities in various alignments. He is an aware player who recognizes and diagnoses quickly. Sample is not overly bendy or flexible and could fall victim to the dreaded “tweener” label. He may not offer much chance to stay on the edge on a full-time basis. For a team that values the ability to work inside-out, Sample is the type of versatile defensive lineman who will carve out an important niche as a chess piece along the defensive front.

Background:

Raised in the Atlanta, Georgia area. Two-star recruit according to 247Sports. Finance major. Started 3 of 11 games played as a freshman. Started 11 games as a sophomore. Started all 12 games as a junior. Started 11 games in 2020.

