NFL Draft Profile: Cam Hart, Cornerback, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

#5

Pos: CB

Ht: 6020

Wt: 198

Hand: 958

Arm: 3248

40: 4.55

DOB: 12/5/2000

Hometown: Olney, MD

High School: Good Counsel

Eligibility: 2023

Cam Hart

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

One-Liners

For an inexperienced player at cornerback, Hart possesses really good length and ball skills that will intrigue teams looking for a developmental cornerback.

Evaluation:

As a former wideout, Hart has natural ball skills. He tracks the ball really well downfield and he has the hands to create turnovers. As his route recognition improves and he starts to trust his eyes more, Hart will get his hands on the football more often. He isn’t a stellar athlete but Hart gets the job done for his size. Being the field cornerback for Notre Dame, Hart was asked to cover a lot of space and he did a job with it. Hart won’t break a 4.4 at the combine but his length makes up for his lack of speed. He’ll be able to rely on his length to recover at the next level. He doesn’t fully know how to use his length yet, which leads to missed opportunities where he could have made plays but that should get better with experience. His route recognition is solid, as Hart has a natural feel for the receiver position, his technique in coverage just needs a lot of improvement. He can get out of control when defenders break on routes in zone coverage and Hart was out of position too often. In press, Hart plays with physicality to jam receivers at the line of scrimmage. He does a solid job staying in phase with receivers in press-man coverage. As a tackler, Hart does a good job of wrapping up players and he has the strength to eventually be an enforcer in the run game. He comes downhill fast and wants to hit ball carriers, a rare trait for a cornerback. The biggest thing that Hart needs to show on film next year is confidence. His hesitancy limits his overall athleticism and causes him to play stiffer than he actually is. Hart has fluidity to him and it shows at times but when he hesitates and doesn’t trust his instincts, it leads to him giving up receptions. This is a big year for Hart, as he has the traits to compete to be the top senior cornerback in the draft. He just has to play with more confidence and better technique in coverage.

Grade:

4th Round

Background:

Cam Hart, from Baltimore, Maryland, will look to improve on his 2021 season in 2022. In 2021, he started ten games for the team and had two interceptions, along with other impressive stats. Even as a freshman, he was a solid player for the Irish and even in his first game as a freshman, Hart recorded a sack. Hart played at Good Counsel High School and was recruited as a receiver, where he ranked in the top 100 on multiple websites, including Rivals, ESPN, and 24/7 Sports.