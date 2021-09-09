NFL Draft Profile: Cam'Ron Harris, Running Back, Miami Hurricanes

#23

Pos: RB

Ht: 5100

Wt: 210

DOB: 3/30/_

Eligible: 2022

Opa-Locka, FL

Carol City High School

Cam'Ron Harris

Miami Hurricanes

Pros:

Coyle: Prototypical size for an NFL running back, at 5-foot-10, 210 pounds. A two-year starter going into his senior season, Harris is an experienced back that offers a three-down skill set. As a runner, his eyes are pretty good at finding lanes before they open up. His ability to set up linebackers in the hole and redirect gets him some clean running lanes. Flashes acceleration and bursts through the line of scrimmage. Can cut up the field quickly changing lanes and direction. On 3rd down and in the passing game, Harris offers the ability to stay on the field and make an impact. He’s a willing pass protector and will step in front of blitzing linebackers without hesitation. Not quite a route runner, but is reliable out of the backfield as a pass-catcher.

Cons:

Coyle: What he lacks is on the athletic side of the ball. His long speed isn’t great, won’t break off big, home-run plays. He’ll lose foot races to edge against linebackers and isn’t able to pick up big chunks. Breaking tackles or making players miss in space are a huge part of the transition to the NFL and Harris isn’t able to do either consistently. His contact balance isn’t up to par to break tackles and stay on his feet. Feet aren’t quick enough to make second-level defenders miss, and needs to get shiftier. Getting more momentum through the hole will help him, too many times Harris gets stood up without picking up significant yards.

Summary:

Coyle: Solid-sized running back prospect with a veteran presence to his game that will show up in the NFL. Lacks athletic capability to be a huge difference-maker with the ball in his hands, but gives teams a safety net on third down. Going into his third season being the starting running back, Harris will be the focal point of the Hurricanes attack. When projecting to the NFL, Harris can be a RB3/4 with special team work. Teams will like his baseline skillset and should be able to stick on rosters.

Background:

From Opa-Locka, Florida and attended Miami Carol High School. In high school, he was named to the 2017 Miami Herald All-Dade Second Team. Cam’Ron Harris was a four-star recruit and the seventh-ranked running back in the country when he graduated in 2018. Had 22 offers out of high school, but was dead set on Miami. Saw some action as a true freshman at Miami and flashed making some big plays. In 2019, Harris ran for 576 yards, 5 touchdowns, 118 receiving yards, and 1 receiving touchdown. In 2020, Harris ran for 652 yards, 10 touchdowns, 118 receiving yards, and 1 receiving touchdown.

One-Liners

Coyle: Prototypical NFL running back build with a skillset to give teams third-down snaps. Overall, speed and twitch aren’t there to be a huge difference-maker in the NFL, but should give solid relief work.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Coyle: 5.8 / 6.7