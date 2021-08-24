NFL Draft Profile: Cam Taylor-Britt, Cornerback, Nebraska Cornhuskers

#5

Pos: CB

Ht: 6000

Wt: 205

DOB: 10/15/99

Eligible: 2022

Montgomery, AL

Park Crossing High School

Cam Taylor-Britt

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Pros:

Pun: Cam Taylor-Britt has the makings of an impactful DB at the next level due to a mix of AA, ball skills and nuances in coverage. He has some of the most fluid hips in all of college, allowing Taylor-Britt to be patient in press-man coverage, staying square and not biting on route salesmanship, only transitioning when he needs to. He likes to use a well-timed two-handed strike to reroute receivers and has physical play strength to squeeze his man down the sideline. In off-man coverage, Taylor-Britt has a very smooth and quick backpedal with efficient footwork at the stem to click and close downhill. Furthermore, in zone coverage he is adept at reading 1-2 when tasked with a deep third or quarter and quickly processes and attacks vertical routes from the #2 WR to his side of the field. Taylor-Britt has active eyes on the QB while being spatially aware of his zone and incoming threats, feeling routes break with his senses and peripherals, then reacting accordingly. When the ball comes his way, Taylor-Britt has eye-popping ball skills with explosive vertical to high point the ball. He’s especially effective when in trail position as he gets his head around to see the ball and tracks it while maintaining speed, then uses his functional length well to extend for a PBU. Finally, Taylor-Britt is a very willing run defender who regularly comes downhill aggressively, taking on blocks with outside leverage and landing big hits on ball carriers.

Cons:

Pun: While Cam Taylor-Britt has many intriguing flashes on the field, there are some question marks and improvement areas to his game. Firstly, Nebraska had to scheme around Taylor-Britt’s average at best deep speed where he was often in off-coverage while the opposite outside CB played in press alignment. This problem got compounded when Taylor-Britt was asked to backpedal in off-man coverage as he seemed to not trust his own deep speed and would backpedal too early while giving up more space than he needed to while the WR was still in phase. This drastically hurt Taylor-Britt’s ability to close space at the break. While he has efficient footwork click and closing, there was just too much ground for him to cover and he would often be one step away from affecting the receiver at the catch point. Furthermore, Taylor-Britt struggled when asked to execute catch technique as he mistimed his reroute at the stem and would allow separation due to being pushed off his spot. These limitations will minimize the techniques and scheme that Taylor-Britt can fit in at the next level.

Summary:

Pun: Cornerback that excels in press-man coverage due to fluid hips, patience and ball skills while in trail. Also adept at reading 1-2 when tasked with a deep third or quarter and quickly processes and attacks vertical routes from the #2 WR to his side of the field. Very willing run defender but has average at best deep speed which lessens his impact in off-man coverage as he does not trust his own speed. Scheme limited Cornerback with Safety versatility.

Background:

Cam Taylor-Britt was born October 15, 1999 to Courtney and Darrel Britt in Montgomery Alabama. Taylor-Britt played high school ball at Parking Crossing High School. He was one of the most prolific high school quarterbacks in the state of Alabama in 2017. Taylor-Britt finished his high school season with 2,496 yards of total offense and accounted for 30 total touchdowns, throwing for 1,466 yards and 16 touchdowns and adding 1,030 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground. After high school, 247Sports ranked him as a 3-Star recruit, the 743th-best recruit nationally, the 60th-ranked defensive back recruit in the country and the 25th recruit in the state of Alabama. Taylor-Britt played in 11 games as a true freshman and contributed on both defense and special teams, totaling 12 tackles, including eight on defense. He also had three pass breakups on the season, and he also recovered a fumble as a member of Nebraska’s punt coverage team. Cam Taylor-Britt is an extremely athletic and versatile player, he was quoted saying, “​​Since I was a freshman, it doesn't matter where you put me. Really, I could speak for the rest of the guys, it doesn't matter where you put them. I think we all are getting the whole playbook and every position to where we can just rotate around." Taylor-Britt remained a versatile player his 2019 Sophomore year. He finished the season playing in 11 of 12 games with 10 starts, missing the one game due to illness. Taylor-Britt started seven games at safety and three at cornerback, lining up at multiple positions to total 45 tackles, four TFLs, 1.5 sacks, three interceptions, two pass breakups and four forced fumbles. During his 2020 Junior season, Taylor-Britt played in all 12 games with 7 starts. He totaled 28 tackles with 3.0 tackles for loss, four pass breakups and two interceptions, leading the team with six passes defended and tying for the team lead in interceptions. He was recently ranked No.4 most indispensable Husker, for his willingness and ability to take on all roles. Husker assistant Mike Dawson said of Taylor-Britt, “When the game's on the line, he's the guy who wants the ball. Some guys you see kind of melt a little bit in the background. He's the one jumping out into the forefront”. He is also known for his sportsmanship and reliability. Nebraska coach Travis Fisher praises Taylor-Britt’s toughness, “Even if he gets banged up in a practice, Cam jumps right back in.” While coaches were happy to have Taylor-Britt play safety, he is predicted to spend much of 2021 playing where he is best, at cornerback.

One-Liners

Pun: Smooth cornerback with safety experience that excels in press-man, reads route combos well in a deep third or quarter, is a willing run defender but lacks deep speed and will be scheme limited as a result.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Pun: 7.4 / 8.5