Carlos Basham Jr. - 4-3 Defensive End Wake Forest Demon Deacons Scouting Report

CARLOS BASHAM JR | Wake Forest | DE/DT | #9 | rSr | 6033 | 281 | 4.68e | Roanoke, VA | Northside HS | 12.16.97

Overview:

The man they call “Boogie” broke out in a big way during his junior campaign, collecting 18 tackles for loss while racking up double-digit sacks (11). Despite only playing in six games during the 2020 season, Basham continued to put his talent on display for the Demon Deacons defense. While he owns more bulk than a prototypical defensive end, his bend and flexibility allows him to survive on the edge. He possesses great burst, an explosive first step and demonstrates excellent hand-combat usage. He is sure to set up his opponent for the spin move counter at some point in every game. While his production has been stellar, teams will need to determine whether Basham plays inside or outside at the next level on the majority of base downs. He has displayed the versatility and experience to do both during his time with the Demon Deacons. There are some parallels here to Malik Jackson’s game coming out of the University of Tennessee. Currently, he projects as a top-50 overall selection, but could elevate into first-round territory due to his measurables (squats 700 pounds; benches 400 pounds).

Background:

A three-star recruit and team captain in high school, Basham Jr. played for head coach Burt Torrence. He also starred on the basketball team at center. The son of Carlos Sr. and Crystal Basham; cousin of Tarell Basham (Jets). Communications major. He did miss one game as a sophomore due to injury. Was a Senior Bowl participant.

