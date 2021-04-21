Carson Green - Offensive Guard Texas A&M Aggies Scouting Report

CARSON GREEN | Texas A&M | OG/OT | #54 | rSr | 6052 | 320 | Southlake, TX | Carroll

Overview:

Steady and consistent perfectly sums up Green’s impact on Texas A&M over the last three seasons as the full- time starter. Boasting a nice combination of size and length with a well-proportioned frame, Green has the physical profile to perhaps stick at tackle, although some teams will see his limited athleticism and figure he is better suited for guard long term. Green is controlled and calculated in the run and pass game, maintaining proper positioning to cut off defensive pressure. He has nice hands in pass protection, remaining active and powerful. Green is a decent enough mover working laterally, as well as shutting down leakage from the back side as he continues to fight for leverage. He is a bit tight-hipped, lacking the recovery ability to work against some inside counters against athletic pass rushers. Green is a little high cut, lacking the ability to create a lot of power in the lower half. There is a slightly methodical and forgettable feel to Green’s game, which isn’t a bad thing for an offensive lineman. With his combination of consistency, length and patience, Green is the type of Day 3 selection who could develop into a starting caliber player down the line at multiple positions, or carve out a role as a utility man up front.

Background:

Raised in the Dallas, Texas area. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Started four of 12 games played as a freshman. Started all 13 games as a sophomore. Started all 12 games played as a junior. Started all 11 games for the Aggies in 2020; selected as a second-team All-SEC honoree.

