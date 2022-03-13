NFL Draft Profile: Chance Campbell, Linebacker, Ole Miss Rebels

#44

Pos: ILB

Ht: 6023

Wt: 232

Hand: 1018

Arm: 3128

Wing: 7438

40: 4.57

Vertical: 39.5

Broad: 1007

3 Cone: NA

Bench: NA

Shuttle: NA

DOB: 10/08/

Hometown: Towson, MD

High School: Calvert Hill

Chance Campbell

Ole Miss Rebels

One-Liner:

Campbell is a rocked-up inside linebacker that is challenged laterally but makes plays when allowed to play downhill.

Pros:

When going forward, Campbell displays his best traits with ruthless tackling and elite tenacity. His blitz ability both from an off-ball position and flexed out on the line of scrimmage is where his bread is buttered. A true leader, Campbell was the signal-caller for the Rebels defense thanks to his intelligence and relentless motor.

Cons:

Labors when asked to quickly change direction. His eyes can hurt him in the run game as he tends to get washed out, leading to wide-open cutback lanes. While his play strength is strong, once linemen get their hands on him, his release or shed is subpar and leads to open holes play-side. He will need to work on his hand usage in order to work off blocks and make plays quickly.

Summary:

Campbell is best suited in a blitzing position, particularly inside as a “dog” where he can fire downhill and use his size to blow up the play. When deployed on space, his lack of movement ability and eyes tend to leave holes for the offense in both the run game and short-area pass concepts.

Background:

Out of high school, Campbell earned a consensus three-star recruit rating before accepting an offer to play at Maryland where he earned an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2020 before transferring with his defensive coordinator to Ole Mss of the 2021 season. Campbell completed his bachelor's degree in finance and is working on a master's in higher education.

Grade:

Undrafted Free Agent

Quotable:

“Campbell’s best overall performance in an Ole Miss uniform came in week seven versus the LSU Tigers. Campbell recorded 10 tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble in the Magnolia Bowl. A close second is Campbell’s game against rival Mississippi State. Campbell recorded a season-high 12 tackles versus the Bulldogs.” Ben King SI.com