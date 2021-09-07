NFL Draft Profile: Charleston Rambo, Wide Receiver, Miami Hurricanes

#11

Pos: WR

Ht: 6010

Wt: 185

DOB: 8/10/99

Eligible: 2022

Cedar Hill, TX

Cedar Hill High School

Charleston Rambo

Miami Hurricanes

Pros:

Coyle: Besides having an awesome name, Rambo is an explosive athlete. Brings a ton of speed to the table as a huge deep threat for the Hurricanes. He has good long speed and acceleration out of his release, and gets to top speed quickly. Consistently a threat after the catch with his agility to make defenders miss. Quick feet off the line of scrimmage uses multiple releases to gain leverage against press. Drops his hips when changing direction, can stop and start on a dime. Good feel for accelerating at the top of routes and generating separation downfield.

Cons:

Coyle: Plagued with drops in 2020 and was passed on the depth chart by younger Sooner receivers. Hands are inconsistent, he has concentration drops and drops due to technique. Uses his body to catch too often. Doesn’t play well through contact, hesitates over the middle of the field. Needs to use his hands throughout his routes better, isn’t physical enough and gets pushed off routes. At Oklahoma, he was used mostly as a big-play threat, would like to see him used to all levels of the field.

Summary:

Coyle: Rambo is a talented wide receiver with a ton to offer NFL offenses. His disappointing 2020 season left a bad taste in the mouth of evaluators. However, now at Miami he has the chance to be the #1 guy. If he can improve on his drops, Rambo may shoot up boards as a legit deep threat in this class.

Background:

From Cedar Hill, Texas and attended Cedar Hill High School. Was a four-star recruit in the 2017 class, chose Oklahoma over Notre Dame and Florida. Redshirted in 2017 and only recorded eight catches in 2018. Broke out in 2019 and was second on the Sooners in receiving yards. Transferred to Miami after the 2020 season.

One-Liners

Coyle: Speed threat that needs to fix drop issues, and is in a change of scenery to do so.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Coyle: 6.5 / 7.4