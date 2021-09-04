NFL Draft Profile: Chase Lucas, Cornerback, Arizona State Sun Devils

#24

Pos: CB

Ht: 6000

Wt: 185

DOB: 3/4/97

Eligible: 2022

Chandler, AZ

Chandler High School

Chase Lucas

Arizona State Sun Devils

Pros:

Vandeventer: As a multi-year starter, Chase Lucas has been able to grow a lot with experience. He has experience playing zone and off man, the former of which is where he looks the most comfortable. Possesses good spatial awareness and discipline. Stays in phase with receivers and redirects to the sideline. He possesses adequate athleticism to close on routes and interrupt at the catch point. His noticeable lateral mobility also helps him recover. Lucas is also a good tackler and fights off blocks very tenaciously. Provides plenty of help on special teams as well, both as a returner and running down on kickoff or punt.

Cons:

Vandeventer: Although Lucas has seen a lot of action for ASU, he still has room to improve. Lack of experience and comfort in press coverage is rooted in his movement skills. Feet can be slow and looked tangled at times, especially when covering quick receivers. Plays on his heels too often but is noticeable at route stems where he lacks fluidity to stay with receivers and anticipate sudden movement. A bit of a segmented mover when he tries to read receiver movement, looking as though he is overthinking.

Summary:

Vandeventer: A cornerback with good spatial awareness and zone discipline to make it as a zone defender. Chase Lucas has issues being somewhat of a segmented mover while playing on his heels at route stems and relies on his lateral mobility to void the issue. Still though, Lucas will require several years developing his game before he becomes a reliable backup in the league. However, he can make an impact early on as a special teams contributor.

One-Liners

Vandeventer: Good zone defender with required athleticism but lacks much-needed speed and processing ability.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Vandeventer: 6.3 / 7.2