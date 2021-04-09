Chatarius Atwell - Wide Receiver Louisville Cardinals Scouting Report

CHATARIUS ATWELL | Louisville | WO | #1 | JR | 5091 | 156 | 4.39 | Miami, FL | Northwestern HS | 10.07.99

Overview:

You aren’t going to find many more exciting athletes in all of college football than Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell. Eerily similar to former Penn State wide receiver K.J. Hamler, Atwell is a threat to score everytime he gets the football in his hands. He is your gadget type player who is a strong candidate for manufactured touches both in the run and pass game. Atwell is a YAC nightmare who puts his fantastic speed and short area quickness on full display in the open field. As a route runner, Atwell is incredibly flexible and shows outstanding acceleration out of his breaks with silky hips. Atwell is going to be a slot only due to huge size question marks, lacking height and ideal bulk for the position. He is super tiny with a small catch radius. There is almost no ability to win through contact or in the air. Atwell may be limited to being solely a gadget option without a substantial role in the passing game. Still, speed always sells. It is Atwell’s combination of playmaking ability, long speed and YAC upside that offers him consideration in the mid rounds as an offensive weapon with some return upside.

Background:

Nicknamed “Tutu”, Atwell led the ACC in both receiving yards (1,276 yards) and touchdowns (12) during the 2019 season. Posted 625 yards and seven touchdowns on 46 receptions in nine games during the 2020 season. Played for Miami Northwestern under head coach Max Edwards, where he was a dual threat quarterback for the team. Chose Louisville over offers from UAB, Eastern Carolina, Illinois, South Florida, Marshall, among others.

