Chazz Surratt - Inside Linebacker North Carolina Tar Heels Scouting Report

CHAZZ SURRATT | North Carolina | IB | #21 | rSr | 6014 | 227 | Denver, NC | East Lincoln HS | 02.16.97

Overview:

Began his career as the starting quarterback for the Tar Heels, Surratt is the type of high-upside athlete whose best football is firmly in front of him. Surratt is a notable athlete for the position, possessing an outstanding blend of range and short-area quickness. He has shown the ability to pursue well to the perimeter, quickly gaining ground on opposing ball-carriers. There is a slipperiness to Surratt, squeezing through gaps to make a large portion of plays in the backfield. In the pass game, Surratt has loose hips to transition quickly in zone coverage. He has not been pressed into too much man coverage responsibilities, but has the necessary length and athleticism to match up accordingly. With substantial upside, Surratt has the makings of a playmaker, disrupting the football at a high volume. The instincts and physicality Surratt plays with near the line of scrimmage are surprising for a player of his limited experience. While he isn’t perfect, projecting how good Surratt can be down the line is exciting. The amount of missed tackles is the biggest concern. There is a rawness in run fits and he currently leaves way too many plays on the field. It is all a matter of time until his massive upside is unlocked. While fighting through the rawness early on, Surratt is sure to make some flash plays that to a degree will make teams forget. With his combination of length, athleticism and evolving game, Surratt is a high-upside off-ball linebacker who should hear his name called sometime on Day 2 of the 2021 draft.

Background:

Surratt was selected as a first-team All-ACC selection after spending his first three seasons at the quarterback position, recording 115 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. Started 11 games in 2020. Played for head coach Mike Byus while at East Lincoln High School in Denver, North Carolina. Was named a Parade All-American and Parade National Player of the Year as a senior. Also a standout basketball player while at East Lincoln.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.