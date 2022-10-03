Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Chico Bennett Jr., EDGE, Virginia Cavaliers

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Virginia EDGE Chico Bennett Jr.
Virginia EDGE Chico Bennett Jr.
Virginia cavaliers logo

Chico Bennett Jr.
Virginia Cavaliers

#15
Pos: EDGE
Ht: 6035
Wt: 250
40: 4.69
Hometown: Ashburn, VA
High School: Battle Ground Academy
Eligibility: 2023

One-Liner:

A Senior Bowl Watchlist member, Bennett will have to add production to traits in order to garner draft positioning.

Evaluation:

Usually plays in a two-point stance as an edge defender. Long linear frame with lower body mass. Decent get-off to push tackles into their set. Run him as a looper on twists and games. Gets his arms up when he can't affect the play as a pass rusher. Lacks recognition on split-flow action. Gets washed down and pancaked by tight ends. Let’s tackles get hands on him far too easily. Not a lot of pass rush moves seldom pushes the pocket. Bennett has some desirable characteristics but has scarcely seen the field and produced to an extraordinary level when he is. In order to earn a considerable grade, he will need to add to his resume the rest of 2022.

Grade:

UDFA

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

