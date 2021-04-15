Chris Brown - Strong Safety Texas Longhorns Scouting Report

CHRIS BROWN | Texas | DS | #15 | rSr | 5112 | 195 | Houston, TX | Elsik | 02.20.98

Overview:

A well-seasoned prospect with starting experience at a big-time program, Brown is surely going to get his fair share of looks based on resume alone. However, his play on the field has been incredibly worrisome to say the least. He’s an undersized safety, but he will play with some occasional attitude for a small guy. That said, those flashes of attitude are very inconsistent and he is prone to a lot of lapses. There are many plays where he is contact averse or simply whiffing against opposing ball-carriers. His open-field tackling can be egregiously bad and it’s unlikely that he will be able to clean it up much at the next level without regular playing time. Brown is a reject-level player who will have a hard time getting more than a tryout shot at the next level and that tryout will likely come more due to his pedigree as a starter at a big-time program than for his on-field production.

Background:

Raised in Houston, Texas. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Youth & Community Studies major. Redshirt. Played in 11 games as a freshman. Started 2 of 14 games played as a sophomore. Started 10 games, missing two due to injury as a junior. Started nine games as a senior. Parents are married. Two siblings. Cousin played football at Oklahoma State. Competed in track and field in high school. Missed most of his high-school sophomore season due to injury. Dealt with a forearm injury (2019).

