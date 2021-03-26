Chris Garrett - 3-4 Outside Linebacker Concordia St. Paul Bears Scouting Report

CHRIS GARRETT | Concordia | OLB | #52 | Sr | 6023 | 248 | 4.76e | Webb City, MO | Webb City HS | 07.15.98

Overview:

Posting some of the most insane numbers seen out of any pass rushers in this draft, Garrett has been tormenting Division II competition over the last three seasons to the tune of 48 tackles for loss, 36.5 sacks and a Division II record 15 forced fumbles. Playing mainly with his hand in the dirt, Garrett is an explosive and twitchy edge rusher who brings an outstanding initial step to win with speed around the corner. He has flashed an inside counter and long-arm to counter tackles that overset for his combination of speed and first-step explosiveness. Garrett is a tenacious competitor who demonstrates outstanding effort, flying around without much hesitancy. He has a narrow frame that brings questions about how much weight he can add in the near future to help improve his lack of a power profile. Garrett’s hand usage has flashes of potential, but he largely wins strictly with speed as it stands. In an ideal world, Garrett will be a practice-squad stash whose best football is clearly in front of him, especially for the team that can harness his quick first-step, pass-rush repertoire and all-out effort.

Background:

Raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Unranked; physical education major. Did not play in 2020 with the team’s season moved to the spring. Wants to become a teacher and football coach. Five siblings. Two brothers play college football. Dreams of creating a youth center in Milwaukee when he’s done playing football. A Green Bay Packers fan.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.