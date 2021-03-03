Christian Darrisaw - Offensive Tackle Virginia Tech Hokies 2021 Draft Scouting Report

Christian Darrisaw | Virginia Tech | OT | #77 | rJr | 6045 | 314 | 5.07e | U.Marlboro, MD | Riverdale | 06.02

Perhaps the biggest breakout star in the 2021 tackle group, Darrisaw has the makings of a bookend left tackle for the next decade on the next level. Blessed with outstanding length and movement skills, Darrisaw saw a huge bump in his play in 2021, developing into a rock-solid first-round option for a tackle needy team. Darrisaw is an exceptionally smooth mover, showing great ability in the inside-outside zone heavy scheme the Hokies deployed. Working with left guard Lecitus Smith, Darrisaw exceled on combo blocks, routinely gaining leverage and working up to the second level. There is a nasty streak to him, putting a lot of opposing defenders on the ground. In pass protection, Darrisaw is an easy setter, getting to the top of the track without oversetting. He exhibits outstanding patience to stay balanced and firm in pass protection. Despite just average height for the position, Darrisaw has long arms that he is able to gain extension in both the run and pass game. While a smooth mover, Darrisaw isn’t the most explosive athlete working up to the second level. There is some evidence of missed assignments when he does not take proper angles working in the run game. While 2020 was a huge bump for Darrisaw, his 2019 film was very up and down. Consistency has been a question mark for him even in spurts during the 2020 season. Darrisaw looks to have turned a corner. With his combination of athleticism, patience, nasty demeanor and length, this first-round tackle has a chance to man the blind side on the NFL level for the next decade.

“During quarantine, that’s what I would really work on the most; Can I get my second step down quicker? Could I push off a little faster? Get my hands placed in the right place? I felt like it helped. You could see it through my grades and tape.” —Christian Darrisaw on What He Has Worked On Improving

Raised in the Richmond, Virginia area and also the Washington DC area. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Business Information Technology major. Played at Fork Union Military Academy in 2016. Started 3 of 12 games played as a freshman. Started all 13 games as a sophomore. According to Pro Football Focus, Darrisaw played 668 snaps (293 pass-blocking) and didn’t allow a sack or quarterback hit. He only allowed six quarterback pressures all season. Dealt with a groin injury in 2020, which he sustained against Louisville; re-aggravated the injury two weeks later and was forced to sit out the game against Pittsburgh.

