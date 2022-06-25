NFL Draft Profile: Christian Mahogany, Offensive Lineman, Boston College Eagles

#73

Pos: iOL

Ht: 6026

Wt: 316

DOB: 10/11/2000

Hometown: Elmwood Park, NJ

High School: Paramus Catholic

Eligibility: 2023

Christian Mahogany

Boston College Eagles

One-Liner:

A mauler in the trenches that has a wide base and a stout anchor.

Evaluation:

A violent tough guy in the trenches, Mahogany is the type of player any teammate would want to go to battle with. His powerful punch and hand placement are top notch, which enables him to gain leverage in the run game and keep oncoming pass-rushers at bay. He possesses a wide base and stout anchor, which makes him hard to get around. However, he does tend to occasionally struggle against speed-rushers, one are of his game that has room for improvement. His versatility also bodes well, as he transitions to the next level, having played in multiple schemes during his time on Chestnut Hill. Mahogany broke into a senior-laden veteran group in 2021 to emerge as a bust out star; he allowed just four quarterback hurries, two quarterback hits and one sack in 706 snaps (11 games). Unfortunately, the New Jersey native tore his ACL in May, which required surgery (performed by New York Giants team physician Dr. Scott Rodeo) and Mahogany is expected to miss the entire 2022 campaign. Early indications are that he will return for the 2023 season.

Grade:

5th Round

Quotes:

“I thought I was gonna go in at fullback. That’s what I envisioned. And then [Coach McNulty] said, ‘No, you’re at Wildcat.’ I said, ‘Alright, even better,’ so that was pretty fun.” – Christian Mahogany on lining up in the backfield

Background:

Born Christian Joshua Mahogany; son of Francine Cerniglia and the late George Mahogany. A three-star prospect out of powerhouse Paramus Catholic in New Jersey; All-Super Football conference first-team selection and team captain as a senior. A recipient of The Petrillo Family Scholarship; finance major.