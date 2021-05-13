NFL Draft Profile: Christopher Allen, Defensive End, Alabama Crimson Tide

#4

Pos: DE/OLB

Ht: 6040

Wt: 250

DOB: 8/12/_

Eligible: 2022

Baton Rouge, LA

Southern Lab School

Christopher Allen

Alabama Crimson Tide

Pros:

Leinweber: Athletic outside linebacker who is a threat to the outside shoulder of tackles with his get-off and bend from a two-point stance. Allen times the snap very well and uses his hands to keep his frame clean up the arc. Able to flatten back to the quarterback with ankle flexion, bending the corner. Does some of his best work in space where he is capable of dropping to the flat or gaining depth backpedaling. In the run game, he plays with great effort, displaying his range laterally and chasing down plays from the backside successfully. He possesses the length to stack blocks. Allen is a reliable tackler who wraps up and goes for the football, forcing fumbles. Sniffs out screens and takes them away with his athleticism.

Cons:

Leinweber: Still more of an athlete off the edge who struggles with reading blockers and adapting his rush accordingly. Does not have natural counters in his arsenal. Frequently attempts a long arm that often fails to connect. Power rushes lack the leg drive to prevent tackles from anchoring. Allen is not consistently able to utilize his length and lacks the violence to deconstruct once latched on to. Gets surprised by blockers when he is left unblocked.

Summary:

A springy athlete who can win on an outside track and drop into space, making him a great fit as a 3-4 outside linebacker. Allen has to improve his craft as a pass rusher to pressure quarterbacks consistently as he does not adapt to blockers or counter at the top. He projects as an outside linebacker in a 3-4, although some 4-3 teams may like him as a strong-side linebacker and designated pass rusher due to his athleticism. Allen will contribute in space and pass rush packages early on while he improves his pass rush technique to take over as a future starter.

Background:

Raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Consensus four-star recruit. Won consecutive state championships in high school. Chose Alabama over his hometown school LSU. Suffered a knee injury prior to the 2018 season and medically redshirted. Gained around 15 pounds in his five years in Tuscaloosa.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Springy athlete who can win on an outside track and drop into space. Not refined as a pass rusher.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 7.4/8.5