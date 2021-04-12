Chris Wilcox - Cornerback BYU Cougars Scouting Report

CHRIS WILCOX | BYU | DC | #32 | Sr | 6015 | 195 | Fontana, CA | Eleanor Roosevelt HS | 10.30.97

Overview:

In a class filled with a lot of really talented cornerbacks, a player like Wilcox may end up as a steal for a team. It starts with his overall size. Wilcox checks that box with flying colors. He has really good length, and he has a solid frame. Wilcox is going to pass the eye test for every team. He also has scheme versatility. At BYU, Wilcox played a lot of zone coverage, but his skill set will translate well as a man cornerback. When it comes to tackling, Wilcox is elite in that regard. He didn't miss a tackle on his 2020 film. The technique is there, and Wilcox doesn't struggle to flip his hips. Wilcox's concerns revolve around his passive play. He doesn't create turnovers and plays a very safe brand of football. Wilcox is a bend but don't break kind of player. It sometimes hurts him, as he can be late to get to a wideout when he has an opportunity to make a play on the ball. BYU's defensive scheme doesn't ask their cornerbacks or safeties to do a ton, which could be the reason why he plays the way he does. How well Wilcox runs will determine how high he can go. The tools are all there to be a starting cornerback in the NFL in a few years, and he can play special teams until then. That is a valuable player, worthy of being a mid-round selection.

Background:

Parents are Leticia and Chris Wilcox. Rated a two-star prospect coming out of high school by Scout, Rivals, and 247Sports. Named to the Honor Roll at Eleanor Roosevelt High School. As a senior, had 71 total tackles, one interception, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery for a touchdown. Also ran track. Recorded a 10.68 in the 100m, 21.86 in the 200m, and a 48.29 in the 400m. Recruited by UC Davis and Southern Utah.

