NFL Draft Profile: CJ Holmes, Cornerback, Jackson State Tigers

#3

Pos: CB

Ht: 5105

Wt: 180

Hand: 928

Arm: 3148

Wing: 7568

40:

Vertical:

Broad:

3 Cone:

Bench:

Shuttle:

DOB: 2/27/1999

Hometown: New Orleans, LA

High School: Lusher

CJ Holmes

Jackson State Tigers

One-Liner:

Holmes is an HBCU product with good length and tremendous ball skills, two things that could favor him well in the evaluation process.

Pros:

Holmes has good length for the position that repeatedly shows with his pass breakup ability. An excellent deep ball tracker, Holmes plays through the hands of bigger receivers with tremendous ball skills. His quick feet and fluid hips allow him to play disciplined but fast in zome coverage with multiple interceptions coming from depth. His feet are active at the line of scrimmage and he always plays with adequate leverage and foot fire out of breaks.

Cons:

Holmes played in an FCS division where the receivers are not as dominant as the FBS level. His long speed and man coverage ability are left to be questioned although he answered some of those at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. Primarily a nickel defender in college, that may be where he needs to stay, should he play in the NFL.

Summary:

Holmes is a fluid corner with decent length and obvious ball skills fo the position. He plays with sound technique in his lower half and disciplined eyes above. His smaller level of competition and ability to cover bigger receivers at the NFL level will be his two biggest questions needing answers.

Background:

Holmes is a New Orleans Native that arrived at Jackson State as a walk-on where he quickly was acclimated to the college game. Holmes played high school football in New Orleans and wishes he would have won a state championship for the team. His tenure at JSU has been a fruitful one that has earned him All-SWAC recognition in 2019 to pair with national media and scouting recognition. Holmes majored in mass communications with an area of interest in multimedia journalism as he wants to work on the set of sports broadcasts in the future.

Grade:

7th round-PFA

Quotable:

“Making the clutch play to end a two-minute drill, it was Holmes who intercepted Aqeel Glass after the quarterback threw a late pass. The Jackson State product has been energetic and feisty in coverage, showing a knack for the big play.” Lorenz Leinweber NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated

“C.J. Holmes is a rising star, filled with swag and competitiveness. The stats don’t jump at you, but Holmes is an efficient corner that has adapted into exclusively a slot corner.” Kyler Cress Football Sapient.