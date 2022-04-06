NFL Draft Profile: Clint Ratkovich, Fullback, Northern Illinois Huskies

#25

Pos: FB

Ht: 6004

Wt: 231

Hand: 948

Arm: 3048

Wing: 7300

DOB: 9/16/1997

Hometown: Crete, IL

High School: Crete-Monee

Clint Ratkovich

Northern Illinois Huskies

One-Liner:

High-end blocker, who could make a roster because of that ability but won’t provide much as a runner or in the receiving game.

Pros:

The athleticism is there on film for Ratkovich. He is well put together and has the movement skills needed to make the transition to the next level. He is a standout blocker on film. Ratkovich’s technique is great and he is an impact blocker in both the run and pass games. There were a number of times where he was driving defenders ten yards downfield. Ratkovich’s football IQ is on full display when asked to get to the 2nd level as a blocker or block in space, as he is able to identify blockers, attach to them and finish the play.

Cons:

The blocking was there on Ratkovich’s film but he isn’t the biggest player in the world. He dominated collegiate competition but his body is maxed out, so there isn’t much room to grow as a blocker. He is a good blocker but not an elite one. Ratkovich won’t provide any value outside of blocking. He doesn’t have natural hands and can’t break tackles. As a runner, he has pedestrian speed and only average vision. When given the ball in short yardage situations, a lot of times Ratkovich struggled to do much with the football because of his lack of explosion and speed to get through the hole.

Summary:

The good thing about Ratkovich is that teams know what they are getting in him. A really technically sound fullback, who moves well enough to block in space and he has enough power to drive defenders off their spot. He is maxed out in terms of his body and Ratkovich won’t provide any value outside of being a blocker at the next level. He had some highlight reel plays in college but those won’t translate to the NFL. Ratkovich is definitely a worthy of being brought into a training camp because of his blocking ability and he could be a below average rotational player at the next level.

Grade:

7th Round