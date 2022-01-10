Skip to main content
NFL Draft Profile: Cole Turner, Tight End, Nevada Wolfpack

NFL draft profile scouting report for Nevada Tight End, Cole Turner
i

#19
Pos: TE
Ht: 6060
Wt: 240
DOB:
Elgibility: 2022
Clackamas, OR
Clackamas High School

1200px-Nevada_Wolf_Pack_logo.svg

Cole Turner Nevada Wolfpack

One-Liner:

Long F tight who is prolific in contested catch situations, Turner possesses average speed and below average route running ability.

Pros:

Long F tight end who lines up in the slot and occasionally out wide and in line. Turner is prolific in contested catch situations where he adjusts to passes out of his frame. Combining his length and strong hands make for a very big catch radius. Turner has a good feel for sitting down in open spaces against zone coverage and making himself available for the quarterback. He is a capable positional blocker when asked to take on linebackers or defensive backs.

Cons:

 Displaying just average speed when he opens his long stride, Turner fails to threaten off coverage defenders vertically. Because of his long legs, he lacks explosiveness and short-area agility. As a route runner, Turner does not set up defensive backs and shows sloppy footwork while running most routes at half speed. He struggles to adjust his routes when zone coverage defenders are in his path. Turner blocks with high pads, allowing defenders to win the leverage battle and shows poor strike strength and leg drive.

Summary:

F tight end with great length, average speed and below-average short area agility. Turner has a very big catch radius and is prolific in contested catch situations. He struggles to separate and is just a positional blocker. Turner projects as a red-zone role mismatch who can win in the air. Between the 20’s he is unlikely to make it on the field much due to his limitations as a blocker and separator. Turner would benefit from being paired with a traditional Y tight end.

Background:

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

6.7/7.5

