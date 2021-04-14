Cole Van Lanen - Offensive Tackle Wisconsin Badgers 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

COLE VAN LANEN | Wisconsin | OT | #71 | rSr | 6052 | 312 | 5.05e | Green Bay, WI | Bay Port

Continuing the trend of outstanding offensive line play at Wisconsin, left tackle Van Lanen has been a beacon of consistency for the unit over the last couple seasons. Boasting a prototypical well-proportioned frame, Van Lanen certainly looks the part of a future NFL offensive lineman. He is a smooth athlete who shows adequate foot quickness in pass protection and working to the second level laterally in the run game. This allows him to stay patient with a compact and stable base. Van Lanen is a battle-tested offensive lineman who has been in big-time battles during his time in the Big Ten. He has a powerful lower half, showing the ability to create some movement early on in reps. His power can be compromised with less than ideal pad level. It can make Van Lanen’s balance inconsistent, leading to far too many reps on the ground. His hand usage in both the run and pass game can leave a lot to be desired. He can leave his hands too low, contacting low and late on opposing defenders. Van Lanen doesn’t do exceptionally well working in space. He does his best work playing in tight quarters, bringing to question a potential move inside at the next level. Even so, Van Lanen is the type of offensive lineman who could potentially back up multiple positions on the offensive line. With his combination of size, power and quick feet, he could serve as the preferred swing option with starter upside in the right situation.

Van Lanen was selected as a consensus second-team All-Big Ten selection during the 2019 season, also being selected as a first-team All-America pick by Walter Camp and USA Today. Played in just five games during the 2020 season. Played in 45 total games for the Badgers, including 19 total starts. Played for head coach Gary Westerman at Bay Port High School in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Also participated in track and field while at Bay Port. Was a consensus four-star recruit according to every major recruiting service.

