College Football Recruiting: WR/S Jonah Mallberg, Big Lake, Minnesota

#17 WR/FS Jonah Mallberg, Big Lake Hornets

Ht: 5100

Wt: 155

40: 4.57

SS: 4.21

Bench (lbs.): 225

Squat (lbs.): 370

Graduating Class: 2023

One-Liner:

Undersized with a thick lower body, but a gifted athlete with tremendous quickness and movement, effortless change of direction skills, and natural hands.

Evaluation:

A natural athlete, Mallberg has tremendous movement skills and can change direction on a dime. He's explosive to get in and out of cuts, gaining ground quickly with a strong lower body and fantastic burst. His change of direction skills show up throughout his film during route running and when he gets in pursuit. Mallberg can make a vicious cut on a dime and create separation quickly or get sideline to sideline to make a tackle. He slightly loses speed on curls or comeback routes but makes up for it by exploding out of his breaks and regaining speed. He doesn't run the most diverse route tree, but he's a smart football player who will develop that later in his career. He's a student of the game who is looking to improve every day.

One thing that shows up is his understanding of when to sit his route down in the open area of zone coverages. He makes himself available for his quarterback to hit him in the open window and presents a clear and precise target. He has silky smooth hips and can flip and turn with little effort. When he catches the ball, he does so with good technique, catching the ball with his hands and securing it. Mallberg has soft hands and is natural at finding the ball and bringing it in. He's not afraid of going up, getting the ball at its high point, and using his toughness to come down with the ball. He also does a great job at adjusting to tough throws. He can get the ball above the rim, get low and make a shoestring catch, or fight through contact to come up with the pass.

His skills are best highlighted on offense, but on defense, he's a tough player that's not afraid to get in on the play and mix it up. He consistently tackles low and rarely misses tackles. Breaking down and coming downhill to get the ball carrier is a huge part of his game when he's at safety. His knowledge of routes and keying in on the quarterback in the passing game shows consistently on film. Mallberg can read the receiver and the passer to break on the ball and make a play on the pass catcher. He has the toughness and physicality to break up passes and puts himself in a position to take the ball away. He has speed on both sides of the ball. His speed and awareness of his angles show up when he's in pursuit. He can track down the ball carrier and make a strong play.

When he has the ball in his hands, he's a threat to open up the field and break it for a big gain. Mallberg's wide base keeps him balanced and a tough candidate to bring down. While he might not be the biggest player on the field, having that wide base and physical mentality is a huge plus.

He's playing at a smaller school that might not throw the ball as much as others, but his talent is evident, with a frame to add good weight to, and he should find himself playing at the next level after he graduates high school.

Background:

Mallberg was born on August 8th, 2005 and was adopted. His favorite subject in school is science. He wants to go to college and major in exercise science or kinesiology. He wrestled at a younger age and played basketball until his sophomore year but chose to focus on football and plans to compete in track to help get faster for the next level. Outside of football, Mallberg enjoys playing basketball with his friends or spending time with his girlfriend. He has attended multiple camps to help his game and exposure (Roseville Top 200 Mega Camp, UWRF Recruiting Camp, St. Thomas Camp, NDSU Two Day Camp, and Augsburg WR/QB Camp). Mallberg tries to form his game after NFL players like Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper, and Hunter Renfrow because they're super explosive off the line of scrimmage and amazing route runners. "I try to form my game off of the best route runners I can watch because that's what gets me better at my craft," Mallberg says.

Quotes:

Videos:

Videos are from Mallberg's Hudl

Big Lake at Chisago Lakes

Single Game Stats:

Six solo tackles

Three assisted tackles

One forced fumble

Four catches

38 yards

Two-point conversion

Game Notes:

Mallberg had another touchdown called back due to an incorrect out-of-bounds call.

Camp Highlights

Junior Season Highlights

Becker vs. Big Lake

Chisago Lakes vs. Big Lake

Big Lake @ Princeton

Big Lake @ Rocori

Big Lake @ St. Francis

Chisago Lakes @ Big Lake

Big Lake @ Hutchinson

Big Lake @ Chisago Lakes

Big Lake @ Willmar

Delano @ Big Lake

Becker @ Big Lake

