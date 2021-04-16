Colten Menges - Long Snapper Alcorn State Braves Scouting Report

COLTEN MENGES | Alcorn State | LS | #91 | Sr | 6044 | 255 | Belton, TX | Lakenheath American | 07.09.98 (22)

Overview:

Menges was named to the 2019 HERO Sports All-America Third-Team. He played in 12 games and committed no turnovers. Menges submitted a 4.0 GPA in both the 2019 fall and 2020 spring semesters. Full name is Colten Jacob Menges; son of Ronnie and Tania Menges, has an older brother Justin Menges. Lettered in both football and wrestling at Lakenheath American High School in England; named a two-time All-Star and two-time All-Conference selection. Was European Champion in wrestling; grew up with 14 years of wrestling experience, placed in nationals three times and was a four-time state champion. Went on to play football at Blinn JC for two years. Majored in Sports Management.

