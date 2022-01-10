Skip to main content
NFL Draft Profile: Connor Heyward, Fullback, Michigan State Spartans

NFL draft profile scouting report for Michigan State Fullback, Connor Heyward
#11
Pos: FB
Ht: 6000
Wt: 230
DOB:
Eligibility: 2022
Duluth, GA
Peachtree Ridge High School

Connor Heyward Michigan State Spartans

One-Liner:

Physically imposing player, who lacks the technique and consistency to be a starter in the NFL at fullback.

Pros:

On the field, Heyward is a physically imposing player. He is 230 pounds and has a very strong upper body. Heyward moves well enough when asked to pull as a tight end. He rarely lines up in the backfield, but Heyward will be utilized in that role at the next level.

Cons:

In terms of receiving ability, Heyward provides nothing in that regard. He is slow off the line and doesn’t have any quickness. His hands are fine, but he makes almost everything much more difficult than He is really stiff. That stiffness is seen when he is asked to block as well. He can’t get low enough to win the leverage battle, leading to defenders shedding him as a blocker. He lacks proper technique and balance, making it difficult for him to sustain blocks.

Summary:

In terms of his overall size and strength, Heyward is really impressive. Outside of that though, he struggles with a number of things that are asked of fullbacks. He adds no value as a receiver and is too inconsistent of a blocker at this point. Heyward projects as a developmental player, but the upside isn’t there with him.

Background:

Connor Heyward was born in Duluth, Georgia. His late father Craig played college football at the University of Pittsburgh and eleven seasons in the NFL (1988-1998). Craig was a pro bowl selection in 1995. His older brother, Cam played college football at Ohio State. He was a first round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers and has been a member of the team since 2011. Cam has made the pro bowl five times. Another one of Connor’s older brothers, Corey, played basketball at Georgia Tech from 2013-2017. Connor played high school football at Peachtree Ridge. He played quarterback, receiver, running back, safety, and punter there. Connor was named a three-star recruit coming out of high school and chose Michigan State over schools such as Ohio State, Iowa, and Arizona State. He burned his redshirt season as a freshman, playing mainly as a kick returner for the Spartans. He broke out his sophomore season as a kick returner and was a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award and an honorable mention All-Big Ten as a kick returner. As a running back, he also had 529 rushing yards and five touchdowns. After four games into his junior season, Heyward entered the transfer portal. He decided to return to Michigan State for the 2020 campaign, and he recorded 200 yards on the season. Heyward converted from running back to tight end for the 2021 campaign. In his first season at the position, Heyward had 326 yards receiving and two touchdowns. He also earned honorable mention All-Big Ten accolades by both the coaches and media. Heyward was invited and accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl. Heyward graduated in May of 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in communications.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

5.7/6.2

