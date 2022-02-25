NFL Draft Profile: Curtis Brooks, Defensive Tackle, Cincinnati

#92

Pos: DL

Ht: 6020

Wt: 285

DOB: 2/6/_

Eligible: 2022

Danville, VA

George Washington High School

Curtis Brooks

Cincinnati Bearcats

One-Liners

Curtis Brooks is an undersized DT prospect that will best fit as a 3 tech playing on passing downs.

Pros:

Curtis Brooks plays with a low pad level constantly leading him to winning leverage battles. Lots of experience and has played in multiple different alignments across the defensive line. Vs the run he is at his best versus outside zone. He shows good lateral range from backside 3 tech. Good overall quickness and lateral agility and plays with solid technique and leverage. Displays very good balance, core strength and shows some great recovery versus double teams. He attacks one of the blockers versus double teams to avoid the full force of double teams. While pass rushing and versus the run he is very good at feeling Offensive Lineman lunge and using their own leverage against themselves. Shows some shock in his hands at the POA. He displays some pass rush moves and is better pass rushing than in run defense. When isolated vs a guard as a 3 tech he will rush with a plan using footwork and hand usage together. Push and pull is his best move. Outstanding competitive toughness and motor constantly runs hot.

Cons:

He is extremely undersized and I don’t see his frame developing much. STruggled at nose tackle and got moved out of his gap consistently. When ran directly at he struggled at the POA. He can be a bit late processing runs. Stonewalled pass rushing and does not possess a counter move. Plays with head down often and will just smash into offensive lineman at times.

Summary:

Curtis Brooks projects to be a developmental project and priority free agent. He is undersized which allows him to play with natural leverage. Displays pass-rush ability with a few moves and a hot motor. Struggles to process and can be moved at the POA too often. Competitive toughness is his best trait.

Background:

He was a second-team all-region 4A west squad in High School. He played basketball in High School as well. In 2016 he redshirted as a true freshman. Played in all 12 games in 2017 with 16 recorded tackles. In 2018 he played in 12 games and recorded 23 tackles. He had action in all 14 games in 2019 where he had 40 tackles, 7.5 being for loss and 2 sacks. In 2020 he hard 4 starts in 10 games this season. His defense reaches top 15 in 5 different categories. In 2021, he earned first-team all AAC honors. He had 7.5 sacks with 12.5 TFLs.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

5.5 / 6.2

