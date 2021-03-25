Daelin Hayes - 4-3 Defensive End Notre Dame Fighting Irish Scouting Report

DAELIN HAYES | Notre Dame | DE | #9 | rSr | 6036 | 261 | 4.84e | Belleville, MI | Skyline HS

Overview:

Taking the reins of leader in the defensive end clubhouse with the graduations of Julian Okwara and Khalid Kareem, Hayes boasts a notable athletic profile in his own right. As a former top recruit coming out of Skyline High School, it isn’t hard to see why Hayes was so highly coveted coming out of high school. He possesses an extremely well put-together frame coupling that with some outstanding athletic traits for his physical profile. Hayes is very explosive in short areas, quickly getting to the top of the arch in a hurry. He possesses the type of powerful body type that should offer some flexibility to work inside on obvious passing situations. Think of Hayes as a canvas that has yet to be touched. Buried at times behind Kareem and Okwara as well as dealing with some durability concerns, Hayes has not been offered the best opportunity to take advantage of opportunities. He has some raw hands, lacking polish to attack leverage points with high success. Hayes is a talented defensive end prospect, but he just hasn’t put it together yet. Some NFL teams who can see the long-term picture with this type of athlete are sure to value him more than others. With his combination of physicality, athletic traits and potential, Hayes could develop into a valuable contributor.

Background:

Hayes has started 21 of 50 career games played for the Irish, including 12 of 13 during the 2017 season. Played in four games during the 2019 season before redshirting while dealing with a shoulder injury. Played in nine games for the Irish in 2020. Was a highly-touted recruit coming out of Skyline High School in Belleville, Michigan, being rated a four-star recruit. Played for head coach Chanterius Brock at Skyline. Was a Senior Bowl participant.

