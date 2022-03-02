NFL Draft Profile: DaMarcus Mitchell, Defensive End, Purdue Boilermakers

#15

Pos: DE

Ht: 6027

Wt: 256

Hand: N/a

Arm: N/a

Wing: N/a

DOB: N/a

Eligible: 2022

Thibodaux, LA

Thibodaux

DaMarcus Mitchell

Purdue Boilermakers

One Liner:

DaMarcus Mitchell is a raw edge that displays some twitch when pass rushing and shock in his hands.

Pros:

DaMarcus Mitchell is a hybrid DE/LB that projects to play as a LEO at the next level. He shows some twitch when pass rushing and has a few moves. Showcases some shock to his hands and plays with his length to his advantage. Displays a solid upfield burst and is an athletic pass rusher. He has versatility and was used at Purdue in multiple different alignments and responsibilities. Played against the pass in coverage, rushing the passer and used as a spy against teams with athletic QB’s. He has a good frame at his size, especially being a former RB at his junior college. Best move is a long arm or stab to speed combo winning the edge. Rushes with a plan for the most part. Best vs the run working twists and stunts to isolate him in space with an RB. He has the skill set to make a special teams impact.

Cons:

Struggles to consistently set the edge and play with gap discipline. He can go a bit rogue at times over committing and leaves his gap. He is still a bit raw when pass rushing and needs to work on counter moves when he gets stonewalled. Needs to work on winning with power in run and pass game. Limited instincts and skill in coverage seeming lost and making minimal impact in zone coverage. He is a limited player that is athletic and will need development to become full time player

Summary:

DaMarcus Mitchell is a developmental prospect that will make an impact on special teams early or be a practice squad player. He is an athletic LEO that shows some pass rush promise with athleticism and a few rush moves. He lacks an understanding of how to play the run and rush the passer consistently. He will make a special teams impact.

Grade:

5.8/6.5

Background:

His parents are Deanna and Frank Mitchell with one brother and 4 sisters. He was born on December 13, 1998. He majors in selling and sales management. In 2018 he played running back at Southwest Mississippi Community College and had 12 carries for 57 yards adding 6 rec for 66 yards and a TD. in 2019, he was 3 star recruit where he had 71 total tackles. In 2020 he played at Purdue playing in 6 games with 5 starts. He finished 3rd on the team in tackles. In 2021 where he played mostly edge, he finished with 4.5 sacks and 7.5 tfl’s.