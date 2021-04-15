Damar Hamlin - Strong Safety Pittsburgh Panthers Scouting Report

DAMAR HAMLIN | Pittsburgh | DS | #3 | rSr | 6010 | 195 | McKees Rocks, PA | Pitt Central HS | 03.24.98

Overview:

A four-star cornerback recruit coming out of high school who switched to safety, Hamlin was granted a fifth year of eligibility from the NCAA in January and took full advantage of his opportunity in 2020. The wiry and fiery ball-hawk possesses A-plus instincts and ball awareness. He covers plenty of ground and roams a nice centerfield. Over the last two seasons, he seemed to never leave the field, which was a big bonus due to his previous injury history. The high-energy player needs to be more disciplined and control his emotions; there was a sequence versus UCF in 2019 when he committed a costly penalty, but responded by making the game-winning tackle, which fired up the entire stadium. Another area of his game that needs improvement is his ability to wrap-up tackling in the open field; he tends to launch his body/shoulder at ball-carriers, so some work on the basics is needed. Minus the injuries, Hamlin would be viewed as a potential top-100 player. However, due to his medical past, there is a chance that he could go undrafted. His true value seems to be somewhere in the middle, most likely leading to a Day Three 3 selection.

Background:

Full name is Damar Romeyelle Hamlin, the son of Mario and Nina Hamlin; has one brother. The top-rated defensive player in Pennsylvania according to Rivals and 247Sports; compiled 89 tackles, two interceptions and three fumble recoveries in leading Central Catholic to a state title as a senior. Played under coach Terry Totten; also lettered in basketball and track. Major: communication. Played in 46 games during his Pitt career.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.