NFL Draft Profile: Damarion Williams, Cornerback, Houston Cougars

#6

Pos: CB

Ht: 5100

Wt: 182

Hand: 868

Arm: 2958

Wing: 7268

40: NA

Vertical: 34.5

Broad: 910

3 Cone: NA

Bench: 17

Shuttle: NA

DOB: 07/15/

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

High School: Community Christian School

Damarion Williams

Houston Cougars

One Liner:

Williams is a feisty competitor whose size and skillset projects him as a nickel in the NFL

Pros:

Despite his size, Williams plays with reckless abandon, coming down hard into run fits and finishing with emphatic tackling. Quick feet and smooth hips allow him to control the middle of the field or mirror tight ends. Williams shows decent recovery speed when pass catchers get on top of him. He plays through the hands of pass catchers, timing his punch appropriately. Williams will stalk and strike, fitting the gap in designed blitzes. Impressive tenacity and approach takes pride in his play.

Cons:

A smaller frame makes him an easy target for tight ends or receivers in the run game. While he is twitchy in coverage, he lacks the length to play to the boundary, thus his moves inside and to safety. Would like to see him stay true to his zone responsibilities more while keeping the aggressiveness that he triggers repeatedly.

Summary:

Williams has an array of athletic traits including quick feet, buttery hips, and overachieving play strength. His smaller size and lack of height and overall length can be a liability at times, forcing him to play inside the numbers. His best role will be as a rotational piece in sub-packages where his quickness can help cover slot receivers in short-yardage areas.

Background:

Damarion Williams is from Miami, Florida. He moved to Georgia and played football at Community Christian School in Stockbridge Georgia. He attended Junior College out of High school and played at Highland Community College where he earned NJCAA All-America First Team, garnering him a three-star rating by 247 sports and the number nine Junior College Cornerback rating. He was a 2020 American Athletic Conference Honorable Mention for the Cougars and was nominated Team Captain.

Grade:

Rounds 4-5

Quotes:

“Williams is undersized but he competes well above his weight class. He functions with a hot motor and is urgent in pursuit. He’s physical when playing off contact and tackling. I love his competitive demeanor.” Joe Marino, TheDraftNetwork.Com

“A projected slot corner at the next level after spending time on the perimeter and at safety in 2021, Williams is a two-time team captain praised for being reliable, durable and extremely tough.” Lance Zierlein NFL.Com