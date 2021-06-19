NFL Draft Profile: Dameon Pierce, Running Back, Florida Gators

#27

Pos: RB

Ht: 5096

Wt: 215

DOB: 2/19/00

Eligible: 2022

Richmond, VA

Benedictine

Dameon Pierce

Florida Gators

Pros

Leinweber: A runner with good vision, Pierce finds lanes when they are there and he is not doing too much. On power runs, he shows the required patience to let his blocks develop. Speed and burst are solid as Pierce has a high step frequency, allowing him to cover ground. His hands are soft, plucking the ball out of the air and catching it very reliably in the open. In pass protection, he locates defenders and times his punch well, having some power behind it.

Cons

Leinweber: Struggling to change directions, he has to slow down and take multiple steps instead of planting his foot and making dynamic cuts. Pierce tries to do too much behind the line of scrimmage when no lanes open up for him, causing him to lose yards. He is not a physical inside runner, failing to pick up yardage through contact.

Summary

Leinweber: A short committee back for the Gators, Pierce does the little things well, showing vision, pass protection and receiving skills. He lacks dynamism and physicality to make him a better prospect. Pierce projects as a depth piece who can stick on a roster thanks to his hands and pass blocking. His ceiling is capped due to a lack of traits and he will have to contribute on special teams.

Background:

Raised in Bainbridge, Georgia. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Chose Florida over offers from Alabama, Florida State, Miami, Georgia, South Carolina and Auburn.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Soft-handed back who can pass protect. Does the little things well but lacks physicality and dynamism to be more than a depth piece.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 6.5/6.8