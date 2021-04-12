Damonte Coxie - Wide Receiver Memphis Tigers Scouting Report

DAMONTE COXIE | Memphis | WO | #10 | rSr | 6021 | 197 | 4.55e | Reserve, LA | East St. John HS

Overview:

After back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for Memphis, Coxie could have easily declared for the draft but he opted to return for the 2020 season. Big, strong and lanky, Coxie is going to be talked about a lot as we approach April. He possesses a great pair of hands with his ability to pluck and snatch the ball out of the air. He’s a consistent hands catcher that owns a NFL-caliber skill-set. The Louisiana native flashes elite ball skills, as he can twist and contort his body to make plays on the ball at the last second. He is a lethal back shoulder throw receiver due to his quick reactions and overall athletic frame. Coxie takes advantage of man coverage, as his instincts and drive to dominate a cornerback one-on-one are on full display every game. While not a speedster, he does a great job of running after the catch, getting north and south quickly with the ball in his hands. Coxie uses his frame to his advantage, utilizing his long arms and natural hands, while making the spectacular one-handed catches that few receivers can make. Coxie needs to improve his route tree, as he has been asked to run a very simplified system. He also needs to be better against zone coverage as his instincts and overall play deteriorate. Coxie made the bold decision to return to school after two sensational seasons that put him on the NFL radar, however he made the decision to opt out of the 2020 season after just two games, leaving the state of his draft stock in major question.

Background:

Raised in the New Orleans, Louisiana area. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Interdisciplinary Studies major. Played in 13 games as a redshirt freshman. Played in 14 games as a sophomore. Played in 14 games as a junior. Played in only two games in 2020 before opting out. Also a standout track athlete in high school.

