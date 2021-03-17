Daniel Archibong - Defensive Tackle Temple Owls Scouting Report

DANIEL ARCHIBONG | Temple | DT | #6 | rSr | 6046 | 300 | 5.10e | Springfield, PA | Springfield HS | 09.12.97

Overview:

Standing over 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, Archibong possesses the size, arm length and strength that defensive line coaches crave along the interior line. Archibong demonstrates the ability to neutralize double teams and flashes potential as a two-gap run-defender because of his arm length. He wins with a violent rip move and a strong bull-rush that is extremely effective when he is able to get his arms fully extended. Despite possessing many desirable physical traits, quick-twitch athleticism concerns plague Archibong’s potential at the next level. He struggles to consistently fire off the ball with the necessary speed and quickness to secure proper hand placement. This neutralizes his arm length and causes too many stalemates in both the run and pass game. Overall, the four-year starter profiles as an undrafted free agent with intrigue if he can improve the use of his hands and explosiveness out of his stance.

Background:

Started on the Temple defensive line for four seasons and was recognized as a preseason All-America in the American Athletic Conference prior to the 2020 season. The Springfield, PA native earned a single-digit number (awarded to the toughest players on the team) in summer practices prior to his redshirt junior season.

