September 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Randy Mueller inside the GM Room and making team cuts (Clip)

Randy Mueller inside the GM Room and making team cuts (Clip)

NFL Draft Profile: Danny Godlevske, Center, Oklahoma State Cowboys

NFL draft profile scouting report for Oklahoma State center, Danny Godlevske
Author:
Publish date:
i
197

#51
Pos: OC
Ht: 6020
Wt: 300
DOB: 8/14/97
Eligible: 2022
Indianapolis, IN
Bishop Chatard High School

Danny Godlevske
Oklahoma State Cowboys

Latest News:

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Watch: A sixth-year senior who graduated from Miami-Ohio to Oklahoma State, it didn’t take long for Danny Godlevske to blend into his new Stillwater surroundings. His experience and ability to pick up the offense swiftly has made for an extremely smooth transition, as Godlevske is one of the more technically refined offensive line prospects that you will find in college football. He possesses a very stout lower half, with some nice anchor to sit down when facing power inside. Whether it is working laterally or attacking vertically, Godlevske stays composed and balanced on first contact. He has great hips and is consistently aligned properly to the hole. With the ability to play all three interior positions at the next level, this is one player who NFL scouts will be monitoring throughout the season. (08/21/21)

#51
Pos: OC
Ht: 6020
Wt: 300
DOB: 8/14/97
Eligible: 2022
Indianapolis, IN
Bishop Chatard High School

Danny Godlevske
Oklahoma State Cowboys

Latest News:

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Watch: A sixth-year senior who graduated from Miami-Ohio to Oklahoma State, it didn’t take long for Danny Godlevske to blend into his new Stillwater surroundings. His experience and ability to pick up the offense swiftly has made for an extremely smooth transition, as Godlevske is one of the more technically refined offensive line prospects that you will find in college football. He possesses a very stout lower half, with some nice anchor to sit down when facing power inside. Whether it is working laterally or attacking vertically, Godlevske stays composed and balanced on first contact. He has great hips and is consistently aligned properly to the hole. With the ability to play all three interior positions at the next level, this is one player who NFL scouts will be monitoring throughout the season. (08/21/21)

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to NFL Draft Bible Content

USATSI_16717283
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Danny Godlevske, Center, Oklahoma State Cowboys

USATSI_14997438
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Myron Cunningham, Offensive Tackle, Arkansas Razorbacks

USATSI_15274244
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Daniel Bellinger, Tight End, San Diego State Aztecs

USATSI_15337189
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Austin Williams, Wide Receiver, Mississippi State Bulldogs

USATSI_16684070
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Pierre Strong Jr., Running Back, South Dakota State Jackrabbits

USATSI_16779913
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Hassan Haskins, Running Back, Michigan Wolverines

USATSI_16777225
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Stephen Carr, Running Back, Indiana Hoosiers

USATSI_16735434
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Holton Ahlers, Quarterback, East Carolina Pirates

USATSI_16784658
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Charles Williams, Running Back, UNLV Rebels