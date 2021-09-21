NFL Draft Profile: Danny Godlevske, Center, Oklahoma State Cowboys

#51

Pos: OC

Ht: 6020

Wt: 300

DOB: 8/14/97

Eligible: 2022

Indianapolis, IN

Bishop Chatard High School

Danny Godlevske

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Latest News:

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Watch: A sixth-year senior who graduated from Miami-Ohio to Oklahoma State, it didn’t take long for Danny Godlevske to blend into his new Stillwater surroundings. His experience and ability to pick up the offense swiftly has made for an extremely smooth transition, as Godlevske is one of the more technically refined offensive line prospects that you will find in college football. He possesses a very stout lower half, with some nice anchor to sit down when facing power inside. Whether it is working laterally or attacking vertically, Godlevske stays composed and balanced on first contact. He has great hips and is consistently aligned properly to the hole. With the ability to play all three interior positions at the next level, this is one player who NFL scouts will be monitoring throughout the season. (08/21/21)