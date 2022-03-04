Skip to main content
NFL Draft Profile: D’Anthony Bell, Safety, West Florida Argonauts

NFL draft profile scouting report for West Florida safety D'Anthony Bell
danthony bell hs
west florida

#7
Pos: S
Ht: 6005
Wt: 211
Hand: 900
Arm: 3258
Wing: 7568
DOB: N/a
Eligible: 2022
Covington, GA
Alcovy HS

D'Anthony Bell
West Florida Argonauts

One Liner

Leinweber: Safety with good size, average speed and below average short-area athleticism. 

Pros

Big safety with good strength and physicality allowing him to match up with tight ends and not get overpowered. Bell is patient with good eye discipline in off-man coverage and has a good punch when pressing opponents. He stays on top of everything in single high and triggers quickly on screens from half field responsibilities. From depth, he runs through contact and stops the momentum of ball carriers. Bell is willing and able to set the edge. His mental alertness with the ball in the air is very good. He has above-average hip fluidity.

Cons

Just average long speed means Bell lacks the range to play in single high at the next level. His short-area agility and explosiveness are below average. Poor communication with teammates can lead to unfavorable spacing in zone coverage. Bell gets stuck covering grass and dropping to spots with his eyes on the quarterbacks, displaying limited field vision that sees him let routes develop behind him in cover two. He bites on play-action and fails to wrap up as a tackler. Bell leaves interceptions on the field, showing poor catching ability.

Read More

Summary

Safety with good size, physicality and average speed. Bell delivers hard hits and uses his frame to take on bigger receivers and blockers. His short-area agility is below average and he has limited field vision. Bell projects as a strong safety who can contribute on special teams out of the gate if he can tackle reliably. His athletic limitations likely prevent him from being more than a special teamer.

Grade: 

5.8/6.7

