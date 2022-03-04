NFL Draft Profile: D’Anthony Bell, Safety, West Florida Argonauts

#7

Pos: S

Ht: 6005

Wt: 211

Hand: 900

Arm: 3258

Wing: 7568

DOB: N/a

Eligible: 2022

Covington, GA

Alcovy HS

D'Anthony Bell

West Florida Argonauts

One Liner

Leinweber: Safety with good size, average speed and below average short-area athleticism.

Pros

Big safety with good strength and physicality allowing him to match up with tight ends and not get overpowered. Bell is patient with good eye discipline in off-man coverage and has a good punch when pressing opponents. He stays on top of everything in single high and triggers quickly on screens from half field responsibilities. From depth, he runs through contact and stops the momentum of ball carriers. Bell is willing and able to set the edge. His mental alertness with the ball in the air is very good. He has above-average hip fluidity.

Cons

Just average long speed means Bell lacks the range to play in single high at the next level. His short-area agility and explosiveness are below average. Poor communication with teammates can lead to unfavorable spacing in zone coverage. Bell gets stuck covering grass and dropping to spots with his eyes on the quarterbacks, displaying limited field vision that sees him let routes develop behind him in cover two. He bites on play-action and fails to wrap up as a tackler. Bell leaves interceptions on the field, showing poor catching ability.

Summary

Safety with good size, physicality and average speed. Bell delivers hard hits and uses his frame to take on bigger receivers and blockers. His short-area agility is below average and he has limited field vision. Bell projects as a strong safety who can contribute on special teams out of the gate if he can tackle reliably. His athletic limitations likely prevent him from being more than a special teamer.

Grade:

5.8/6.7