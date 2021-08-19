NFL Draft Profile: Dare Rosenthal, Offensive Tackle, Kentucky Wildcats

#51

Pos: OT

Ht: 6070

Wt: 327

DOB: 12/10/99

Eligible: 2022

Ferriday, LA

Ferriday High School

Dare Rosenthal

Kentucky Wildcats

Pros:

Leinweber: Left tackle with excellent size who will more than meet length thresholds at the position. Rosenthal shows excellent patience in pass protection. His strength is apparent, allowing him to anchor after getting stood up by maintaining a wide base. That wide base carries over to the run game where lands his hands inside at the point of attack. He opens lanes taking advantage of angles down blocking. Rosenthal locates second-level defenders successfully. Possessing a strong punch, he deals out body blows and pushes smaller defenders out of his frame. When his side is overloaded by a blitz, he blocks the rusher with the shortest path to the passer.

Cons:

Leinweber: Displaying stiffness, Rosenthal fails to bend his knees in pass protection. Speed from a wide nine gives him issues on an island. He is not quick enough to shut down inside counters consistently. When jump setting, he is too passive. Defenders win the leverage battle and twist his upper body. Rushers get into his chest and pull him. Rosenthal does not work to gain leverage to seal off lanes. His punch lacks urgency, causing it to get knocked down. Ducking his head at the point of attack, lets defenders deconstruct him easily. Rosenthal fails to latch and control opponents. Once knocked off his feet, he can not recover.

Summary:

Leinweber: Big and strong tackle who will meet NFL size and length thresholds. Rosenthal can anchor in pass protection, deal out body blows and create movement in the run game. Stiffness and merely average foot speed give him issues pass protecting on an island. His hand placement is very raw. Rosenthal projects as a developmental tackle prospect who can start in the future if his hands improve. Limitations in pass protection could cause him to be limited to playing right tackle.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Big, strong tackle who is developmental with certain starter traits. Stiff and limited in pass protection. Has to improve technically.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 6.4 / 8.0