Dareuan Parker - Offensive Guard Mississippi State Bulldogs Scouting Report

DAREUAN PARKER | Mississippi State | OG | #56 | rSr | 6026 | 355 | Olive Branch, MS | DeSoto| 07.24.98 (22)

Overview:

The huge guard started two seasons for the Bulldogs, playing left guard in 2019 and on the right side in 2020. Parker uses his size to absorb contact; he is able to anchor and stall power rushes if his feet stay active. On combo blocks, he creates movement with his power. Parker is a stiff waist bender who plays with his shoulders far over his toes leading to balance issues. His hands are not urgent enough and he gets defeated when he is slow and sloppy to reset and replace. Lacking athleticism, Parker struggles against quick defensive linemen who have an easy time establishing a half-man relationship. He looks very foreign to playing in space, unable to locate and connect with linebackers. A slow processor, he often does not find work and has rushers run by him while he is not blocking anyone. Parker projects as a camp body who might add some athleticism if he loses weight. Other than his size, he does not possess desirable traits that would cause teams to consider drafting him in the late rounds.

Background:

Raised outside of Memphis, Tennessee in Mississippi. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Industrial Technology major, graduating in December 2020. Redshirt. Played in 12 games as a freshman. Played in 13 games as a sophomore. Starting 11 games as a junior at left guard. Started 10 games last season.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.