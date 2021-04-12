Darren Hall - Cornerback San Diego State Aztecs Scouting Report

DARREN HALL | San Diego State | DC | #23 | rJr | 5113 | 189 | Pasadena, CA | Rancho Cucamonga | 05.02.00

Overview:

Manning the right cornerback position while at San Diego State, Hall is a talented zone-based cornerback who thrives with outstanding instincts and spatial awareness. Hall has some highlight-reel plays working vertically and coming off a shorter route and making outstanding plays on the ball. He has incredible quick diagnostic skills, especially underneath of him with the ability to drive on the ball. Hall is aggressive in the run game, showing little fear to get involved in the physical parts of the game. He is a solid wrap-up tackler, but can be a bit of an ankle biter at times, showing evidence of some missed tackles on film. Hall is a little tight, especially opening up vertically. His clunky transitions allow for some easy separation deeper in breaking routes. There are instances of impatience, bailing too early and allowing for some easy completions towards the sideline. Hall seems coordinated enough, but he lacks the athletic profile to match up outside in any type of man system. That could potentially force him inside where he has the type of physical profile and play style to thrive inside at nickel or safety. Hall’s best traits are working underneath zones with a high football IQ and very quick feet. He has the tools to be a starting nickel early in his career in the right situation.

Background:

Raised in the Los Angeles, California area. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Communication major. Played in two games before dealing with injury and redshirted. Started 3 of 12 games played as a freshman. Started 11 of 12 games played as a sophomore. Started eight games as a junior. Participated in track and field in high school and was an honor student. Was a 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl participant.

