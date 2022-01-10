NFL Draft Profile: DaShaun White, Linebacker, Oklahoma Sooners

#23

Pos: LB

Ht: 6000

Wt: 225

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

North Richland Hills, TX

North Richland Hills High School

DaShaun White Oklahoma Sooners

One-Liner:

DaShaun White possesses very good athletic ability and is very undersized and lacks high level mental processing.

Pros:

DaShaun White displays very good athleticism with very good quickness, agility, and burst and excels in space. Range in pursuit from the backside chasing down RB’s on outside zone. Uses his athletic ability to beat OL to spots in the run game. Makes it difficult for them to get hands on him. Good competitive and physical toughness and is very willing to tackle bigger backs. He takes good angles as a tackler and is pretty consistent. He uses his closing speed when blitzing to gain ground on the QB quickly. Good at spot dropping in zone and reading the QB’s eyes. He has the athleticism to play in coverage and uses his short area explosiveness to make plays on the ball. He has the tools to play special teams at the next level.

Cons:

Very undersized to play linebacker at the next level. He struggles to process and his eyes will get him in trouble vs the run and the pass. When OL gets hands on he is easily displaced and lacks the play strength to play at the next level with some consistency. He struggles to understand route concerts and is easily manipulated by play action and misdirection. Relies on athleticism too often vs the run.

Summary:

DaShaun White projects to be a practice squad/developmental player at the next level that will make an impact as a special teams player at the next level. He wins with his short area explosiveness, competitive toughness and when blitzing. He is very undersized, lacks play strength and football intelligence.

Background:

Four star recruit according to 247sports and the 116 overall recruit when he was coming out of college. In 2018 as a freshman he didn;t start but played in all 14 games and recorded 13 total tackles. In 2019 he started all 14 games and recorded 52 tackles and 3.5 where for loss. In 2020 he started 10 of the 11 games at middle linebacker. He totaled 38 tackles and 5 where for loss. He started 11 games at linebacker in 2021 with 9 being at middle linebacker and 2 at Will. He majored in Human Relations.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

5.5/6.2

