NFL Draft Profile: David Anenih, Outside Linebacker, Houston Cougars

#12

Pos: OLB

Ht: 6030

Wt: 250

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Arlington, TX

Mansfield Timberview High School

David Anenih Houston Cougars

One-Liner:

Explosive two point stance rusher who lacks precision in his rushes. Projects as a designated pass rusher.

Pros:

Standup rusher with great length who lines up in wide alignments and occasionally drops into space. Anenih is very explosive in a straight line, combining his get-off and burst to threaten the outside shoulder of tackles consistently. He is light on his feet and has flexible ankles, allowing him to bend the corner without losing much speed. Anenih flashes the ability to counter inside against oversetting tackles. In the run game, he uses his length to extend and stack blockers, having success with tight ends and smaller tackles. Shedding with his agility, he gets off blocks after extending. When asked to drop into space, Anenih displays his athleticism and change of direction.

Cons:

Losing explosiveness when lining up in a three-point stance, Anenih is scheme and position-specific. Timing the snap inconsistently also costs him the initiative on a number of rushes per game. When converting speed to power, his hands are often high causing him to lose contact and allowing blockers to reset their base. Anenih gets stuck in mid-air when performing a speed chop and does not take advantage of his length, not having a long arm move in his arsenal. His hands lack precision and violence and he struggles to deconstruct once rushers get into his frame. Anenih occasionally takes unfavorable angles preventing him from finishing plays. His recognition skills are poor as he is slow to locate ball carriers when he is unblocked or stacking blocks.

Summary:

Outside track rusher from a two-point stance who possesses great length. Anenih is explosive, threatening the outside shoulder of tackles consistently from wide alignments. His rush moves and rush plan are still a work in progress as he lacks violence and precision. Anenih projects as a designated pass rusher in a defense that allows him to stand up on passing downs. Due to slow processing and a lack of mass to consistently take on NFL tackles he will struggle to find a role on early downs. With his athleticism, Anenih should contribute on special teams.

Background:

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

7.5/8.2

