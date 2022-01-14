Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Player(s)
David Anenih
Team(s)
Houston Cougars

NFL Draft Profile: David Anenih, Outside Linebacker, Houston Cougars

NFL draft profile scouting report for Houston Edge, David Anenih
i

#12
Pos: OLB
Ht: 6030
Wt: 250
DOB:
Eligibility: 2022
Arlington, TX
Mansfield Timberview High School

7042_houston_cougars-alternate-2012

David Anenih Houston Cougars

One-Liner:

Explosive two point stance rusher who lacks precision in his rushes. Projects as a designated pass rusher.

Pros:

Standup rusher with great length who lines up in wide alignments and occasionally drops into space. Anenih is very explosive in a straight line, combining his get-off and burst to threaten the outside shoulder of tackles consistently. He is light on his feet and has flexible ankles, allowing him to bend the corner without losing much speed. Anenih flashes the ability to counter inside against oversetting tackles. In the run game, he uses his length to extend and stack blockers, having success with tight ends and smaller tackles. Shedding with his agility, he gets off blocks after extending. When asked to drop into space, Anenih displays his athleticism and change of direction.

Cons:

Losing explosiveness when lining up in a three-point stance, Anenih is scheme and position-specific. Timing the snap inconsistently also costs him the initiative on a number of rushes per game. When converting speed to power, his hands are often high causing him to lose contact and allowing blockers to reset their base. Anenih gets stuck in mid-air when performing a speed chop and does not take advantage of his length, not having a long arm move in his arsenal. His hands lack precision and violence and he struggles to deconstruct once rushers get into his frame. Anenih occasionally takes unfavorable angles preventing him from finishing plays. His recognition skills are poor as he is slow to locate ball carriers when he is unblocked or stacking blocks.

Summary:

Outside track rusher from a two-point stance who possesses great length. Anenih is explosive, threatening the outside shoulder of tackles consistently from wide alignments. His rush moves and rush plan are still a work in progress as he lacks violence and precision. Anenih projects as a designated pass rusher in a defense that allows him to stand up on passing downs. Due to slow processing and a lack of mass to consistently take on NFL tackles he will struggle to find a role on early downs. With his athleticism, Anenih should contribute on special teams.

Background:

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

7.5/8.2

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated the magazine, for FREE!

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

Read More

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Pro Football Free Agent Database

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Scouting Reports

Click here to view

Fantasy Football Rankings

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Devy Rankings

Click here to view

#12
Pos: OLB
Ht: 6030
Wt: 250
DOB:
Eligibility: 2022
Arlington, TX
Mansfield Timberview High School

David Anenih Houston Cougars

One-Liner:

Explosive two point stance rusher who lacks precision in his rushes. Projects as a designated pass rusher.

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to NFL Draft Bible Content

ANENIH_David_Cincinnati_02
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: David Anenih, Outside Linebacker, Houston Cougars

just now
Member Exclusive
mtsu-1692
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Christopher Hinton, Defensive Linemen, Michigan Wolverines

26 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
underclassmen declare list nfl draft 2022 football college football nfl
NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker

1 hour ago
WR DeVonte Dedmon
Alternative Football

Canadian League Drew Desjarlais Draws NFL Interest

1 hour ago
Drew Plitt, Quarterback, Ball state.
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Tropical Bowl Day One Practice Recap - National Team

1 hour ago
John Mitchell, Tight-end, Florida Atlanti
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Tropical Bowl Day One Practice Recap - American Team

1 hour ago
McKenzie Milton
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: 2022 Hula Bowl Movers And Shakers

2 hours ago
nfl-playoff-bracket-010922-ftr_gscgn5ww8h6615x2qt7lgq00e
NFL

NFL: 2022 Playoff Schedule Bracket

18 hours ago
Zachary Carter
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Zachary Carter, Defensive End, Florida Gators

19 hours ago
Member Exclusive