David Curry - Inside Linebacker Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Scouting Report

DAVID CURRY | Georgia Tech | IB | #6 | rSr | 6011 | 230 | Buford, GA | Bufurd HS

Overview:

Passionate player who serves as the pulse of the defense; team captain. Strong thumper with thick thighs and limited athleticism, but high motor compensates. Fights his way through the trash and demonstrates ability to shed/disengage. Did a nice job sniffing out RPOs and rarely gets fooled. Possesses the intangibles; constantly around the ball, swarms to the football and loves contact. Proved capable in pass coverage. Strong blood lines; his father played professionally for the Atlanta Falcons. Has dealt with various injuries and limited playing time. Was awarded a sixth season of eligibility prior to the start of 2019, due to the 2017 season, which he missed with a foot injury. With his limited athletic profile, Curry will have to make a huge impression on special teams to stick.

Background:

Has two older brothers and one younger sister. Father, Buddy, was two-time All-Pro linebacker for the Falcons and 1980 co-NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Brother, Justin, was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds out of high school. Brother, Jessel, played football at Auburn in 2010 and Delaware in 2011-14. Three-year letter winner, team captain as senior while leading Buford to three-straight state titles; Buford was 58-2 in four years. Also played receiver, punter and punt returner. Coached by Jess Simpson, who is now defensive line coach at ACC rival Miami. Lettered three years in track for head coach David Snell; team captain all three years, was 2013 Georgia state pole-vault champion. Major: economics. Played the entire 2018 season with a thumb injury suffered in the spring, which required surgery. He missed the 2017 season after fracturing a metatarsal bone in his right foot in the preseason, requiring season-ending surgery.

