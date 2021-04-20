David Moore - Offensive Center Grambling State Tigers 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

DAVID MOORE | Grambling | OG | #60 | rSR | 6015 | 350 | 5.17e | Little Rock, AR | McClellan | 05.12.98

Moore stands 6-foot-1, 350 pounds, can backflip, front-flip, dunk a basketball with ease and plays with a killer instinct between the stripes. He boasts great power, strong hands and is stout at the point of attack; profiles as a traditional mauler-type at the next level. However, Moore is still a bit raw, as he did not begin playing football until his junior year of high school. After Grambling delayed their season until the spring, Moore turned his attention to the 2021 NFL Draft, showing out in a big way at the Reese’s Senior Bowl. The Tigers have predominantly run a zone blocking scheme during his tenure. According to his school bio, the Little Rock, Arkansas, native once aspired to become a state trooper. Instead, he is currently training in Houston with Pro Football Hall of Fame tackle Bruce Matthews in preparation for the upcoming draft. Moore proved himself against the tougher competition in Mobile, earning a mid-round grade. However, many scouts believe his best move at the next level may be at guard. Moore would be the first player drafted from Grambling since wide out Chad Williams (2017).

Raised in Little Rock, Arkansas. Not a ranked coming out of high school. Did not play in 2020 after Grambling State delayed their season until the spring. Wants to become a State Trooper.

“I mean I can still do it but not for free though. I was a dare devil growing up, monkey bars, climbing trees, jumping off of everything you can think of. Then I started getting a little bigger and stuff, but I guess that athletically I’m a freak of nature so I still can do it. Ain’t nothing changed. Might do it on draft day if I get drafted.” —David Moore on His Backflip Ability

