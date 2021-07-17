NFL Draft Profile: David Ugwoegbu, Linebacker, Oklahoma Sooners

#2

Pos: LB

Ht: 6040

Wt: 251

DOB: 9/13/00

Eligible: 2022

Katy, TX

Seven Lakes High School

David Ugwoegbu

Oklahoma Sooners

Pros:

Lamattina: Immediately looks the part with his size at inside linebacker. Solid mover in space at his size. Very good speed to be able to cover a lot of ground around his area of the field. Has solid footwork in coverage to drop into a shallow zone and not be a liability for the defense. Strong tackler to not let up any ground once contact is made with the ball carrier.

Cons:

Lamattina: Looks a bit frantic when he has to sit and read from the second level. Tends to overshoot hsi gap assignments in the run game. Ankles look fairly stiff. His stop/starts and change of direction while in pursuit suffer because of the lack of ankle flexibility. Doesn’t look very composed as a reader of the game. Even though he has the size to play MIKE, he will most likely be limited to another off-ball linebacker role. Struggles to get off of blocks in order to make plays. Don’t think the power from his bottom half is all there.

Summary:

Lamattina: David Ugwoegbu absolutely looks the part to be a quality inside linebacker at the next level. He is physically and athletically smooth but there is still some work to do on the mental side of his game with play recognition, composure and patience at the second level. His best role may be as a SAM linebacker in base packages with the potential to develop into a more prominent MIKE role.

Background:

Raised in Katy, Texas. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. 25th ranked weakside defensive end nationally. Major is business.

One-Liners

Lamattina: David Ugwoegbu looks the part to be a quality inside linebacker, but he will need to develop the mental side of his game including play recognition, composure and patience before he can step into a prominent, starting role.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 7.1 / 7.9